Samp confirm Lapadula interest

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria have confirmed their interest in signing Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula but are reportedly unwilling to meet the Rossoneri’s demands.

Accordig to Il Secolo XIX, Samp are only prepared to offer €10m – some way below Milan’s asking price in the region of €15-18m – but that has not stopped sporting director Carlo Osti from describing the Italo-Peruvian as “an interesting player”.

“Lapadula is certainly an interesting player, but he’s certainly not the only one we’re looking at,” he told the newspaper.

“Besides, we still need to understand what Milan want to do.”

Genoa encountered similar trouble in their negotiations for the attacker, whlle he could be included in the deal that takes Atalanta right-back Andrea Conti to San Siro.