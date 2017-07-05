NEWS
Wednesday July 5 2017
Cagliari reject Cassano advances
By Football Italia staff

Cagliari sporting director Giovanni Rossi admits that while Antonio Cassano “is a champion”, “up top we’re all set.”

Cassano openly stated he would join Cagliari “in a heartbeat” earlier on Wednesday, but unfortunately for the ex-Milan, Inter and Italy attacker, the Sardinians do not feel the same way.

“Cassano? He’s a champion, but up top we’re all set," Rossi told La Nuova Sardegna.

"Borriello is our point of reference and [Nicolo] Barella is the best, all-round Italian midfielder born in 1997. We’re keeping him for sake of us both.”

