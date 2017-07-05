Milan cut Bertolacci losses?

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly given up on Andrea Bertolacci and are prepared to sell him for just €10m – half of what they paid for the midfielder two years ago.

Bertolacci joined Milan for €20m in the summer of 2015, after a season that saw him emerge as one of Serie A’s most impressive midfielders and break into the Italy squad.

However, he made just 48 appearances in his two campaigns at San Siro, and Calciomercato.com claims Milan have accepted that his transfer did not work out.

The website cites the 26-year-old’s “lack of personality, weakness in character, tactical misunderstandings and, above all, injuries” as the reasons for his failings at Milan.

Consequently, Bertolacci’s agent Alessandro Lucci is said to be working on finding a way out for the player, with Fiorentina, Atalanta and former club Genoa “following him closely”.

The development comes just two weeks after Lucci insisted his client was staying with the Rossoneri.