Wednesday July 5 2017
Nice: Only €30m for Dalbert
By Football Italia staff

Nice have insisted that they will only sell Inter target Dalbert for his release clause, which stands at €30m.

Dalbert has emerged as the No 1 target to reinforce Inter’s left flank, but speaking to Nice-Matin, executives of the French club made it clear they were standing firm on their valuation of a player that cost them just €2m last summer.

“We won’t sell him for less than €30m, which is the sum of his release clause,” they remarked.

Calciomercato.com notes Nice were prepared to start the bidding at €15m last week, but that has been scrapped following new interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.

