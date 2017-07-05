‘Fiorentina will remain competitive’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina team manager Giancarlo Antognoni insists the club “will always be competitive, no matter who leaves.”

An uncertain preseason awaits Fiorentina, who have been put up for sale by the Della Valle family and risk losing several stars, including Federico Bernardeschi, Borja Valero and Nikola Kalinic.

“Introducing these four shirts with the four representative colours of Florence is very exciting,” began the club icon at the Viola’s new kit launch.

“My opinion of the shirt? It’s very beautiful, especially on the edges and the sleeves.

“The V-neck doesn’t penalise the players like [it did] last year. It’s very beautiful to wear.

“The important thing is that those who wear it must be very motivated and want to show something to Florence and the fans.

“Today, in order to achieve results, hard graft and willingness for a certain level of physical preparation is needed.

“Chiesa a role model? He’s a newcomer, he represents the boy who grew up at the academy. He’s the most representative of our club, along with Bernardeschi.

“The team? They’ll always be competitive, no matter who leaves. Their replacements will be of an optimal level.”

Image courtesy @acffiorentina via Twitter