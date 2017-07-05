Fassone ‘satisfied’ with Milan start

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Marco Fassone says he is “satisfied” with the start made by the club’s new management.

Milan have wasted no time in restructuring their managerial structure and spending almost €100m on new players, and Fassone is pleased with the progress made by the Chinese consortium he is heading.

“This July 5 is an important date, today the real work begins for Milan,” he stated at a Press conference.

“It’s been 80 days, the club have embarked on a new path and I’m satisfied with how it’s gone.

“We’re committed to starting different aspects: the first was to expand and improve the squad. We’ve completed two-thirds of our objectives.

“Then there’s the task of ‘managerialisation’. We’ve found the figures to complete our corporate structure.

“Soon we’ll focus on the Chinese market. The ‘Milan China’ project will begin shortly, which will be important for us.”