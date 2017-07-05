‘Milan a work in progress, but…’

By Football Italia staff

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli admits the club remain “a work in progress” but is “confident” with the work being done.

Mirabelli has spearheaded Milan’s recruitment drive this summer after arriving as part of the Chinese consortium that purchased the Rossoneri, helping to bring in the likes of Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie, Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu.

“You may well have noticed that we’re trying to start a cycle, judging by the average age of our new players,” said the 47-year-old at a Press conference.

“We’ve only done a bit and there’s still so much to do, but we’re confident and we know that Milan are a work in progress, but we want to finish [our work] it as soon as possible to help the Coach.

“I’m also looking forward to a good job from Montella.”

