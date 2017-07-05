Montella: CL the objective

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella insists Milan’s objective next season is to qualify for the Champions League as “I can’t wait to start this transition.”

Montella guided Milan back to Europe last season, in his first campaign at the helm, and the Coach is hoping to go one better in 2017-18, with his squad rejuvenated by several, big-money arrivals.

“I’m full of enthusiasm, the team are growing, it’s complemented by young and experienced lads,” he said at a Press conference.

“I expect a lot of hard work, but I can’t wait to start this transition.

“We’ve yet to finish building the team, but we must make important decisions in regards to departures.

“We want to reach the Champions League, and in order to do that we’ll have to overtake two teams, which will be Napoli, Roma, Atalanta, Lazio and also Inter, who will surely have ambitions of breaking into the top four.

“We must be objective and ambitious, not presumptuous. These are players who will help us, but they can grow a lot more.

“With market interventions, we’ve thought about the present and the future.”