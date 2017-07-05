NEWS
Wednesday July 5 2017
Aurier-Juve link ‘absolutely false’
By Football Italia staff

Serge Aurier’s agent claims links between the Paris Saint-Germain right-back and Juventus is “absolutely false” but reveals contact with another Italian club.

Reports on Tuesday suggested Stephane Courbis had met with Juve executives to discuss the possibility of his client joining the Bianconeri, but the representative made it clear he had never spoken to the Bianconeri, although he did admit taking to another Serie A team.

“Juve for Aurier? Absolutely false,” he told Tuttojuve.com

“Serge’s currently on holiday in Florida with his family, he’s had contact with an Italian club, but not with Juventus.”

