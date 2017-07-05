Post new comment

Dear Andrea & Diego,

There is no doubt that as Fiorentina supporters, we are all very grateful for the fact that you saved the club back in 2002. Without you, we acknowledge that the thing that we hold most precious to us would have ceased to exist, or certainly faced a vastly altered future.

During your 15-year reign as owners, we could have even forgiven the fact the side has failed to win a single trophy, if we thought you had matched our effort, passion and enthusiasm for the team that represents so much for us.

The figures suggest that you have invested an average of €14m per season since your arrival, but with Diego personally valued at €1.46bn, is this not a mere drop in the ocean, especially considering what owning a brand like Fiorentina brings to you?

Past history reveals frustration from two of the Coaches that were on the brink of bringing tangible success in Cesare Prandelli and Vincenzo Montella. The latter in particular was even fired for daring to ask for more funds, with that extra investment likely to be repaid with a Champions League finish and the increased revenue that would bring.

But instead you not only continue to let the club stagnate, but cause tension and disagreement throughout, as those you hire make our team look foolish with their unprofessional approach. The blame for these controversies is placed at everyone else’s door, but the common denominator – overseeing it all – is you.

We were relieved to see the back of former sporting director Daniele Pradè when he left, and pleased to see the return of Pantaleo Corvino. After all, he had brought us the likes of Stevan Jovetic, Adrian Mutu and Luca Toni, but it is clear that he has been given an entirely different brief this time around.

In tears at his Press conference and during his final game, our captain Gonzalo Rodriguez clearly did not want to leave the club. If at the age of 33, he was no longer required, he should have been allowed the dignified exit that he so clearly deserved. But in waded Corvino, telling reporters that he had lied when he said that Fiorentina hadn’t bothered to call him to discuss a renewal.

With that incident over and knowing that Paulo Sousa’s miserable tenure had come to an end, we thought there might actually be something to look forward to this summer. How wrong we were. This time it was the turn of the only player left in the squad that represented us as fans, Borja Valero, becoming embroiled in a bitter dispute.

The man with Ponte Vecchio co-ordinates tattooed on his arm said he is heartbroken and unable to sleep, as he maintains that he is being forced out of the club. Of course your henchman Corvino says that it is HIM who wants to join Inter. In all these instances it is your word against theirs, but I know who I would rather believe.

Now our home-grown talent Federico Bernardeschi wants to leave and I can’t say I blame him, nor Nikola Kalinic, who requested a transfer to Milan. Carlos Sanchez, Ciprian Tatarusanu and Milan Badelj are rumoured to be following them through the exit doors, while the departures of Carlos Salcedo, Sebastian De Maio, Cristian Tello and Josip Ilicic have already been confirmed. It feels like the rats are deserting a sinking ship.

You might say that you are “overhauling the squad” or something like that, and if this was an isolated incident I could perhaps see some kind of logic in it. But it isn’t. You are ripping the heart and soul out of this football team and are in danger of creating all-out war between yourselves and the supporters.

Putting the club up for sale recently was the right thing to do, but I feel that it was somewhat of a petty, empty gesture in the face of comments from Roberto Cavalli. So I would like to plead with you to do the right thing here.

Yes, we are grateful, but really it’s time to move on and let someone else take over the reins. You have burned all your bridges and nothing you do from this point on will erase the memory of that. Florence, and Fiorentina, deserve so much more.

Yours,

Chloe Beresford

