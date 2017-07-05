Mirabelli: De Sciglio wants out

By Football Italia staff

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has confirmed that Mattia De Sciglio wants to leave but insists Juventus must “meet our demands”.

De Sciglio has long been linked with an exit from Milan, amidst speculation that he could join Juve, who are in the market for full-back reinforcements.

“The market is long, we can’t have 35 players and we have to get rid of a few, although we have to compete in three competitions,” he explained at a Press conference.

“It won’t be a big number but not one too small either. We can’t tell how many players will arrive because the transfer window has just opened.

“We’ve received many offers for players, from Bacca to Lapadula. We’ll weigh them up from time to time.

“Another attacker? We’ll make some moves up top, we‘re weighing up so many things and we have a lot of players at the moment.

“We must have balance, we only know that we’ll do some things [in the market].

“Who will leave first? The market will decide, we have offers and we’re weighing them up with the Coach. It’s not easy to send players away.

“We’re delighted that we’re experiencing the appreciation of so many players, both in and out. We have to take things a day at a time.

“Keita? He was a player we followed, but we noticed that he was managed in a certain way and we dropped the ball with him. He hasn’t fit into our plans for a while now.

“Players going public with their desire to play for Milan? This has to make everyone connected to Milan proud.

“There are also so many others who want to come to Milan but don’t say it publicly. For everyone, being a part of Milan is a dream. There’s confidence in our work and we appreciate it.

“We have important, organic players like Montolivo, Lapadula and Beretta, and we hope to find solutions to enrich the team.

“We’re not unhappy with our players. We hope to give Montella the two players we have in mind [referring to a deep-lying playmaker and an attacker].

“We like Biglia, but every now and then we hear false news and there’s been no talks for him.

“Difficulties coming after the first 80 days? We still have to understand things better, we’re immersed in this head-on adventure and we haven’t made anything happen yet.

“There’s more work to be done, and I hope to have positive feelings at the end of it all. Representing Milan is an honour.

“Paletta, Bacca and Lapadula? They’re players who have received offers, but there’s no need to sell them by force.

“If there’s a club that make one of them an important offer and we all agree on it, they can be sold.

“We can’t afford to lose any more money, it’s a complicated job and we’re trying to move forward. It’s a tough job, but we won’t look back.

“Buying non-EU players? Buying a Brazilian or Argentine is difficult, especially because they need time to settle.

“That’s why we're trying to get more players ready. Maybe in the future we’ll sign some South American players that already play in Europe.

“De Sciglio? We’ve talked tohis agent Branchini several times, and he told us that for a number of reasons, he’s decided that he wants a change of scenery, and he’s wanted it for some time now.

“Juve didn’t call us. If they do then they’ll have to meet our demands. Otherwise, he’ll stay with us until his contract expires.”