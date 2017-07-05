Fassone: Gigio, Conti… James!

By Football Italia staff

Marco Fassone says Gigio Donnarumma must respond to Milan “very soon”, Andrea Conti talks are ongoing and James Rodriguez could be a “surprise”.

Milan have made Donnarumma another contract offer, despite his much-publicised refusal to agree terms last month, while Atalanta right-back Conti has made no secret of his desire to join the Rossoneri and James is likely to leave Real Madrid over the summer.

“Donnarumma? What’s going to happen is still a bit foggy,” continued the CEO at a Press conference.

“After the agent’s announcement about him not extending his contract, we opened the door to a reconciliation, which was partially there.

“We made a new offer, Gigio has been summoned for a meeting on the 11th and his answer must arrive very quickly.

“Our offer is very clear and formal, we hope that within a few days, a definitive answer will arrive.

“The end of the story hasn’t been written yet, the player has our offer but we’re waiting for a response.

“I have nothing to say about the previous owners, they did their best to leave us in a calm situation.

“Gigio has been exposed to the media too much, there are these things happening, but I hope everything works out for the better.

“I can’t get into his head to understand the reasons for his choice [of initially rejecting a new contract], but he’ll overcome it next season.

“Signing a player like James? At the end of the week, we’ll have to make a budget estimate, based on our latest incomings and outgoings, and we could decide to spend on a single player or several of them. There’ll be surprises.

“Raiola? He does his job, pushing for favourable economic conditions for himself and his client, but we can’t give him what he wants right now.

“Conti? These will be key days for [his signature], but we’ll respect Atalanta and leave them to choose the right time.”