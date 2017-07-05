Montella: Milan like Kalinic

By Football Italia staff

Milan boss Vincenzo Montella admits “the club and I like Nikola Kalinic” and that he was “pleased” by the striker going public with his desire for the Rossoneri.

“New regista or Montolivo and Locatelli? We’re making general and continuous evaluations,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“I don’t want to talk about the market today because I’m not bothered about it right now.

“Change in style? We’ll work on our tactics of last year, but there may be a variation that doesn’t affect our principles.

“Juventus? I didn’t mention them by chance, but they and Napoli are very competitive. Juve are still the team to beat.

“Favourite player? I won’t say Niang again! Maybe I‘ll say Bonaventura.

“I’m happy with those who have joined, only Kessie and Borini know our League. I don’t know it’ll take for us to become a team, but we have to go quickly.

“Suso? Keeping our spirit is paramount, the club and I value Suso more than anyone else, he has a long contract and as far as I know, there’s the desire to continue with him.

“I don’t see any problems. He feeds on my and the club’s esteem, so I think that in these 80 days, the club have had to do important thing.

“I think there’ll be space and time to look at his contract. He feeds on everyone’s esteem.

“Hard to keep team spirit with the turnover in players? I think whoever remains can transmit it to the new faces.

“Calhanoglu as a ‘trequartista’? He intrigues me, he’s a talented player, I’ve known him for some time now.

“He’s a player I know well. He can play on the wing, as a No 10, in the middle. We need to see how he’ll integrate, he can play in any role, he’s a player I know very well.

“Kalinic? The club and I like him from a technical standpoint. He’s a player that we like, but we’re weighing up so many options for individual roles. He’s an option.

“I was pleased that he expressed himself publicly, I’m sorry for Fiorentina, but to us, it was pleasing.

“Everything has been done out in the open, we have great respect for Fiorentina, he’s a possibility and a player we like.

“Andre Silva? He’s a real prospect and he can grow despite having cost so much.

“He must still become more complete, he’s a modern striker who can do everything, he has to improve in training and my job is to help him improve.

“The important thing is that our objectives can be reached. This team are coming up to qualify for the Champions League. We’re a competitive team for fourth place.”