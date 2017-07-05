Tavecchio: Italy stadia lagging behind

By Football Italia staff

FIGC chief Carlo Tavecchio admits Italy is lagging behind Europe’s other top-five Leagues in terms of stadia and inferior to Turkey when it comes to safety.

“We have a handicap when it comes to stadia: the League is played in stadia that are inferior to the European average, also in terms of security,” he was quoted as saying at an Anti-Mafia Commission hearing by Tuttosport.

“The monitoring of fans can only be individual, otherwise it becomes dramatic.

“I’ve been in Turkey where an electronic system is active, everyone is identified in the place where they sit.

“The electronic system should also be implemented in Italy. There have been times when people have been identified in stadia, despite having restrictions on their presence.

“Almost all football clubs in England, in Germany, France and Spain, are financed by foreign capital. We, in Italy, are the last in taking sums from foreign countries.”

Tavecchio also commented on the recent Chinese takeovers of Inter and Milan.

“In the case of Inter and Milan, the League has carried out the necessary checks, the funds have arrived and the two investors have had lawful licence,” he added.

“The funds came through existing Chinese banks, the transfers came from there and the checks here are over.”