Boca: ‘Inter asking too much for Medel’

By Football Italia staff

Boca Juniors President Daniel Angelici says there’s a “huge” difference between their offer for Gary Medel and Inter’s asking price.

The Argentinian side are interested in signing the midfielder, who is known as Pitbull for his tenacious style of play.

However, it appears there’s a long way to go before any deal can be concluded, as the Nerazzurri are demanding far more than Boca are willing to offer.

“We’re talking with Inter and Medel's agent at the moment,” Angelici confirmed on Radio Sportia. “We’re a long way from reaching a deal though, the difference between what we’re offering and what they’re asking is huge."