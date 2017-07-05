NEWS
Wednesday July 5 2017
Boca: ‘Inter asking too much for Medel’
By Football Italia staff

Boca Juniors President Daniel Angelici says there’s a “huge” difference between their offer for Gary Medel and Inter’s asking price.

The Argentinian side are interested in signing the midfielder, who is known as Pitbull for his tenacious style of play.

However, it appears there’s a long way to go before any deal can be concluded, as the Nerazzurri are demanding far more than Boca are willing to offer.

“We’re talking with Inter and Medel's agent at the moment,” Angelici confirmed on Radio Sportia.  “We’re a long way from reaching a deal though, the difference between what we’re offering and what they’re asking is huge."

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies