NEWS
Wednesday July 5 2017
 Arsenal consider Cuadrado
By Football Italia staff

Reports in Colombia suggest Arsenal are prepared to pay €25m [£22m] for Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado.

The Gunners have today completed a club record deal for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, but they may not be finished on the transfer market.

According to Colombian radio station RCN, the English side are prepared to offer €25m to bring Cuadrado to London.

It’s claimed this is at the explicit urging of manager Arsene Wenger, as both Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud could leave this summer and they need options in attack.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies