Arsenal consider Cuadrado

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Colombia suggest Arsenal are prepared to pay €25m [£22m] for Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado.

The Gunners have today completed a club record deal for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, but they may not be finished on the transfer market.

According to Colombian radio station RCN, the English side are prepared to offer €25m to bring Cuadrado to London.

It’s claimed this is at the explicit urging of manager Arsene Wenger, as both Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud could leave this summer and they need options in attack.