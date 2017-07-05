Coulibaly signs Pescara contract

By Football Italia staff

Mamadou Coulibaly has officially signed his first professional contract with Pescara, but he’s likely to join Inter or Udinese.

The midfielder made his Serie A debut in March, and attracted attention due to his arrival in Italy on a boat from Morocco.

He couldn’t sign a professional contract until his 18th birthday, which was in February, and today the Delfini have confirmed they’ve tied him down.

“Delfino Pescara 1936 is pleased to announce it has entered into the first professional contract with Mamadou Coulibaly,” a brief statement confirmed.

It’s unlikely he’ll be staying at the Adriatico for much longer, however, as Inter and Udinese are both keen to sign him.