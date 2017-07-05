Agent: ‘If Napoli offer 10 to Insigne…’

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne’s agent says his client would “gladly accept” the Napoli number 10 shirt if offered it.

The number has been retired in honour of Diego Maradona, but the Argentinian legend has said Insigne can wear it if he breaks his 115 goal scoring record. The Italian international is currently on 49.

“Maradona said a nice thing,” Franco della Monica, one of Insigne’s agents, said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“If he’s given time, Lorenzo will be able to beat his goal record. It’s not the number that makes the player, but vice-versa: if Diego had had the number 2, a horrible number, he’d still have been the greatest.

“Lorenzo is honouring the 24, but if Diego wants to think about it and give him the 10 he’d gladly accept it.”