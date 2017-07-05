NEWS
Wednesday July 5 2017
Agent: ‘If Napoli offer 10 to Insigne…’
By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne’s agent says his client would “gladly accept” the Napoli number 10 shirt if offered it.

The number has been retired in honour of Diego Maradona, but the Argentinian legend has said Insigne can wear it if he breaks his 115 goal scoring record. The Italian international is currently on 49.

“Maradona said a nice thing,” Franco della Monica, one of Insigne’s agents, said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“If he’s given time, Lorenzo will be able to beat his goal record. It’s not the number that makes the player, but vice-versa: if Diego had had the number 2, a horrible number, he’d still have been the greatest.

“Lorenzo is honouring the 24, but if Diego wants to think about it and give him the 10 he’d gladly accept it.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies