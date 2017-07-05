Report: Milan have Conti deal

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Milan have finally agreed a deal with Atalanta to sign Andrea Conti.

The full-back has already agreed terms with the Rossoneri, and has made it clear he won’t move anywhere else.

The player’s agent even threatened strike action if a deal didn’t go through, but so far the two clubs have been unable to come to an agreement.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport is now reporting that a deal was reached this afternoon for €24m, with Matteo Pessina going to Bergamo.

Conti will now take his medicals with the Rossoneri, probably tomorrow, and is expected to join up with his new teammates on July 11, having competed in the Under-21 European Championships with Italy.

The Orobici will bring in Timothy Cassagne as a replacement, a major factor in finally getting the deal over the line.