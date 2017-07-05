‘No Donnarumma ultimatum but…’

By Football Italia staff

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli says there’s no ultimatum for Gigio Donnarumma but hopes for a decision “in the next 48 hours”.

The goalkeeper initially rejected a new deal with the Rossoneri, but it’s thought he could change his mind.

However, there is still an issue with his agent, Mino Raiola, and the Diavolo want an answer as soon as possible.

“Gigio knows what our position is,” Mirabelli shrugged, speaking to Premium Sport.

“He knows what we’ve offered. We’ll wait, but not too long. We need to know where are.

“On the 27th we’ll go to play what we’ve achieved after several years, i.e the Europa League, and we need to have clear ideas about that role.

“We don’t have it now, so we hope to in the next 48 hours. It’s not an ultimatum, but we’re going forward and there’s more risk of having an incomplete Milan in great difficulty.

“We’re waiting for a response soon.”

Mirabelli was also asked about the potential arrivals of Lazio captain Lucas Biglia and Fiorentina’s Nikola Kalinic.

“We have different profiles which we’re evaluating in secret. It’s not true that it’s difficult to deal with [Lazio President Claudio] Lotito, he’s proved to be good at selling his products.

“Maybe we can square things with him, but we have important players in that role like [Riccardo] Montolivo.

“As for Kalinic, he said he’d be pleased to come but we respect Fiorentina who have told us that he’s not for sale. We took note of that.”

Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer has also been linked…

“He’s a player I know well, but we’re quite well-stocked in that department,” Mirabelli noted.

“At this time we don’t want to put players in there before some leave, but these things evolve from one day to the next.

“We’ll insert certain players if we need to, we have clear ideas.”