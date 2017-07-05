Spinazzola to stay with Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Spinazzola will reportedly stay with Atalanta for the coming season, following talks with Juventus today.

The Italian international joined the Orobici on a two-year loan last summer, but it was suggested he could return to Turin a year early.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio’s website reports that the two clubs met today and Atalanta are confident that they’ll be able to keep hold of Spinazzola.

The left wing-back staying in Bergamo could have ramifications for Alex Sandro’s future, as he was seen as a potential replacement for the Chelsea target.

If Juve are indeed willing to let Spinazzola stay with Atalanta for another season, it could indicate that Alex Sandro is staying.