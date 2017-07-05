Leonardo Spinazzola will reportedly stay with Atalanta for the coming season, following talks with Juventus today.
The Italian international joined the Orobici on a two-year loan last summer, but it was suggested he could return to Turin a year early.
However, Gianluca Di Marzio’s website reports that the two clubs met today and Atalanta are confident that they’ll be able to keep hold of Spinazzola.
The left wing-back staying in Bergamo could have ramifications for Alex Sandro’s future, as he was seen as a potential replacement for the Chelsea target.
If Juve are indeed willing to let Spinazzola stay with Atalanta for another season, it could indicate that Alex Sandro is staying.