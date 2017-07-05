NEWS
Wednesday July 5 2017
Spinazzola to stay with Atalanta
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Spinazzola will reportedly stay with Atalanta for the coming season, following talks with Juventus today.

The Italian international joined the Orobici on a two-year loan last summer, but it was suggested he could return to Turin a year early.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio’s website reports that the two clubs met today and Atalanta are confident that they’ll be able to keep hold of Spinazzola.

The left wing-back staying in Bergamo could have ramifications for Alex Sandro’s future, as he was seen as a potential replacement for the Chelsea target.

If Juve are indeed willing to let Spinazzola stay with Atalanta for another season, it could indicate that Alex Sandro is staying.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies