‘Juventus, Inter wanted Pepe’

By Football Italia staff

Pepe has signed for Besiktas, but his agent claims Inter and Juventus both attempted to sign him.

The centre-back was released by Real Madrid at the end of his contract, and has since signed for the Turkish Super Lig club.

“The talks lasted three months, we didn’t find the agreement with Besiktas in a week,” Ahmet Bulut, the agent who facilitated the deal, told NTV.

“Paris Saint-Germain and Inter wanted him, and Juventus made an attempt at the last minute but we were at a point where the Bianconeri were no longer an alternative.”