NEWS
Wednesday July 5 2017
‘Juventus, Inter wanted Pepe’
By Football Italia staff

Pepe has signed for Besiktas, but his agent claims Inter and Juventus both attempted to sign him.

The centre-back was released by Real Madrid at the end of his contract, and has since signed for the Turkish Super Lig club.

“The talks lasted three months, we didn’t find the agreement with Besiktas in a week,” Ahmet Bulut, the agent who facilitated the deal, told NTV.

“Paris Saint-Germain and Inter wanted him, and Juventus made an attempt at the last minute but we were at a point where the Bianconeri were no longer an alternative.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies