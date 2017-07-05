Palombo to join Sampdoria staff

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria have officially confirmed that Angelo Palombo has retired, and will join the coaching staff.

The midfielder spent almost his entire career with the Blucerchiati, joining on a free transfer from Fiorentina in 2002 and making over 450 appearances.

“Loyal club servant Angelo Palombo has joined the Sampdoria coaching staff after calling time on his extraordinary 15-year playing career with the Blucerchiati,” Samp said in a statement on their official website.

“Arriving as a fresh-faced 20-year-old in 2002, the midfielder helped Samp gain promotion to Serie A in his first season at the club.

“He would go on to become club captain and rack up over 450 appearances in all competitions, placing him fourth in the all-time appearance rankings behind Roberto Mancini, Moreno Mannini and Pietro Vierchowod.

“Now he will begin a new chapter in his long Doria career, putting his experience, ability and sense of belonging at the service of Marco Giampaolo in coaching the current crop.

“On behalf of president Massimo Ferrero and everyone at the club, we wish the newest member of our coaching staff the very best of luck in his new job!”