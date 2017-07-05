Gabigol out of Inter squad

By Football Italia staff

Inter have named their squad for the pre-season training camp - with Gabriel Barbosa not included.

The Nerazzurri will get their preparations underway at Brunico tomorrow, with players on international duty to join up later.

That means Roberto Gagliardini won’t be part of the 25-man group, as he took part in the Under-21 European Championships.

However, last season’s €30m signing Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol has not been included in the squad.

It’s expected that he’ll be loaned out by the Beneamata, but Andrea Ranocchia, Davide Santon and Jonathan Biabiany are included despite their expected departures.

Sky reports that he will join the squad on July 10, though Santon is named in the squad with the caveat that he'll meet his teammates on July 8.

Gazzetta dello Sport believes Gabigol has been given the extra five days to agree a loan move, and will only join the squad if that doesn't materialise.

Inter pre-season squad: Berni, Handanovic, Padelli, Pissardo, Miranda, Murillo, Santon, Ansaldi, Ranocchi, Valietti, Vanheusden, Sala, Kondogbia, Emmers, Joao Mario, Belloni, Zaniolo, Danso, Pinamonti, Rivas, Biabiany, Longo, Baldini, Odgaard, Rover