Official: Inter sign Odgaard

By Football Italia staff

Inter have confirmed the signing of Danish youngster Jens Odgaard, by naming him in their squad for pre-season.

The 18-year-old had been heavily linked with the Nerazzurri, and was left out of Lyngby’s Europa League tie with Bangor.

Today Luciano Spalletti has named his squad for the pre-season retreat in Brunico, and Odgaard’s name has been included.

While there has been no official statement from either club, his presence on the list confirms that the youngster has signed for Inter.