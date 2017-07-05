Rossi leaves Celta

By Football Italia staff

Celta Vigo have officially confirmed that Giuseppe Rossi has left the club, after his knee injury in April.

The Italian international joined the Spanish side from Fiorentina last summer, but only managed 18 La Liga appearances before rupturing his cruciate ligament.

It was the fifth serious injury of his career, and ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

“Giuseppe Rossi will not continue with Celta next season,” the club confirmed in a statement.

“The club wishes to express its gratitude to the player, both for his attitude and his great professionalism during his time with the Celeste, besides wishing him good luck for an early and complete recovery from his injury.

“Good luck, Beppe.”