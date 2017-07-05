Trabzonspor: ‘Inter accepted Medel bid’

By Football Italia staff

Trabzonspor President Muharrem Usta reveals “we have an agreement with Inter for Gary Medel”.

The Chilean international does not appear to be part of new Coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans, but Boca Juniors can’t afford the Nerazzurri’s asking price.

However, they have accepted a bid from Turkey so now Trabzonspor must convince the player.

“We have an agreement with Inter for Medel,” Usta revealed in an interview with Sporx.

“Today we started negotiations with his entourage. It’s all done with Inter, if the player doesn’t accept we have two alternatives.”