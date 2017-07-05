Raiola stalling Donnarumma deal?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Milan still have no agreement with Mino Raiola for Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract extension.

It has been suggested that the 18-year-old will reconsider his decision to reject a new contract, but his agent’s relations with sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli are poor.

Mirabelli said today that the Rossoneri want a decision in the next 48 hours, but Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting tonight that there is still no agreement with Raiola.

There is still disagreement over the release clauses in the contract, as the agent wants an easy get-out if Milan don’t make the Champions League.

An official agreement was expected today but never arrived, which could be a negotiating tactic on the part of Raiola.

For that reason, it’s reported that the Diavolo have re-opened talks with other goalkeepers.

They were previously looking at Neto of Juventus and Genoa’s Mattia Perin, but they dropped their interest when it appeared Donnarumma would renew.