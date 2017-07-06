Entella in line for Zaniolo windfall

By Football Italia staff

Serie B side Virtus Entella have confirmed that they stand to earn up to €3.5m from the sale of starlet Nicolo Zaniolo to Inter.

Inter announced on Wednesday that they had signed Zaniolo on a five-year contract, although the Nerazzurri did not mention whether the Italy Under-19 midfielder would be considered for their first team or the Primavera.

“We closed the deal at €1.8m plus €1.7m in bonuses,” sporting director Matteo Superbi told FcInterNews.it.

“Koln made a really good offer, the biggest after Inter’s, but it was still low for us.

“From there, we preferred to reject it and wait for another club to come up with an offer that reflected our value of the player.”

The teenager scored nine goals in 29 competitive games for Entella last season as they finished 11th in Serie B.