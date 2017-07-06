Fiorentina agree Eysseric terms?

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have reportedly agreed terms with Valentin Eysseric but must raise their bid to €5m for the Nice midfielder.

According to La Nazione, Eysseric is Fiorentina’s first choice to replace Josip Ilicic, who joined Atalanta on Wednesday, and has agreed a four-year contract with the Viola.

However, Nice are demanding €5m for the 25-year-old, €2m more than what Fiorentina have come in with.

This is despite Eysseric’s contract with the French side expiring next summer.

The Monaco youth product scored four goals and assisted eight in 33 appearances for Nice last season, while he is noted for his ability to play anywhere across the final third.