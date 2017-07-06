NEWS
Thursday July 6 2017
Fiorentina agree Eysseric terms?
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have reportedly agreed terms with Valentin Eysseric but must raise their bid to €5m for the Nice midfielder.

According to La Nazione, Eysseric is Fiorentina’s first choice to replace Josip Ilicic, who joined Atalanta on Wednesday, and has agreed a four-year contract with the Viola.

However, Nice are demanding €5m for the 25-year-old, €2m more than what Fiorentina have come in with.

This is despite Eysseric’s contract with the French side expiring next summer.

The Monaco youth product scored four goals and assisted eight in 33 appearances for Nice last season, while he is noted for his ability to play anywhere across the final third.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies