NEWS
Thursday July 6 2017
Spalletti: Good Inter squad, but…
By Football Italia staff

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti says that while he has “a good squad” at his disposal, “we have to try to improve it.”

Inter will begin preseason on Friday with just backup goalkeeper Daniele Padelli as their only major arrival, although a deal for Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar is close.

“The feelings are the same as when we started talking about this new opportunity,” the Coach told Sportitalia.

“We’re more motivated now because we’re part of this new reality. We’re dealing with a good squad and we have to try to improve it.

“Ausilio and Sabatini? We have two of the best executives around.”

