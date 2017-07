Inter: Skriniar joining today

By Football Italia staff

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed that Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar will join the club on Thursday.

A deal for Skriniar has been in the pipelines since last week, with Gianluca Caprari having already fulfilled his part, swapping Inter for Samp.

“Milan Skriniar’s transfer will be officially announced today,” Ausilio said at a seminar for trainee journalists, reports Calciomercato.com.

The Nerazzurri are expected to pay €20m in addition to Caprari for the Slovakia international.