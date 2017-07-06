Kucka set for Trabzonspor

By Football Italia staff

Milan midfielder Juraj Kucka is expected in Turkey on Thursday, where he will complete a €6m transfer to Trabzonspor.

According to CNN Turk, Kucka will land in Istanbul at 15:30, although it is not clear if the time reported is CET or local.

The Slovakian, who had also attracted interest from Torino, Atalanta and Fiorentina, represents a profit for the Rossoneri, who paid Genoa just €2m for him in 2015.

Kucka made 67 appearances for the Diavolo, scoring five goals, but was deemed surplus to requirements for next season by Coach Vincenzo Montella.

Calciomercato speculates as many as 12 players could leave San Siro this summer, with Milan having already splashed out on six new faces.

Trabzonspor could complement Kucka’s arrival with that of Gary Medel after the Turkish club claimed they had agreed a fee with Inter for the defensive midfielder.