Zenit confirm Murillo interest

By Football Italia staff

Zenit St Petersburg have confirmed their interest in signing Inter defender Jeison Murillo after Kostas Manolas fell through.

Manolas was due to join Zenit last week but did not show up for his medical, amidst reports he was unhappy that his wages would be paid in roubles as opposed to Euros.

“We were interested in Medel, but now this path is closed,” sporting director Konstantin Sarsania told Sports.ru.

“For Murillo, however, I can say that he’s a player that Mancini knows very well and we’re interested in, although he’s not at the top of our shortlist.

“Still, it’s no secret that we need a central defender.”

Murillo joined Inter from Granada in 2015 for €8m but fell out of favour towards the end of last season.

Calciomercato.com claims the Nerazzurri are prepared to sell the Colombian but only for a fee between €20-25m.