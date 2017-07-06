‘Gigio showed serious lack of respect’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma is accused of showing the Italian education system “a serious lack of respect” after he failed to take his graduation exams.

Donnarumma was excused from his exams at accountancy institute Leonardo da Vinci di Vigevano due to the European Under-21 Championship but had them rearranged for after the tournament.

However, the President of the Examination Commission now claims the Milan teenager chose to go on holiday to Ibiza rather than fulfil his part of the deal.

“This is behaviour that represents a serious lack of respect for the school, the Commission and students of the classes involved,” Professor Elda Frojo told ANSA.

“Mr. Donnarumma asked to be given extra time for his studies. The Ministry of Education rightly seeks to encourage those who participate in sport but still want to study.

“In the case of Mr Donnarumma, it was considered that his participation at the European Under-21 Championship justified this request.

“Of course, this has led to a slowdown in his work. The exams were halted to grant the now-former candidate support for his written tests.

“However, Donnarumma preferred to go on holiday to Ibiza with his girlfriend.

“I note that, in addition to Mr. Donnarumma, there were 57 candidates who took the exam, some of whom had serious family problems.

“Yet they came to take their exams. Maybe they will pass the exams, maybe not, but in any case, they have fulfilled them.

“No-one forced Mr. Donnarumma to ask to take the tests during the resit period.

“Apparently, he felt he could handle all his commitments. Would he have remembered, just before flying to Ibiza, that he had his first written test the following day?”

It marks the latest twist in a turbulent summer for Donnarumma, who remains the subject of intense media scrutiny after his much-publicised refusal to sign a new contract with Milan.