Thursday July 6 2017
Udinese medical for Coulibaly
By Football Italia staff

Pescara midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly is reportedly undergoing a medical with Udinese ahead of completing a transfer to the Zebrette.

Coulibaly was seemingly on his way to Inter, but Udinese’s reputation for blooding young talent has seen them take pole position in the race for the 18-year-old.

According to Alfredo Pedulla of Sportitalia, Coulibaly spent several hours being put through his paces by the Friuliani on Thursday.

The Senegalese made headlines last season, when he went from illegal immigrant on a boat to living rough and eventually playing in Serie A for Pescara.

