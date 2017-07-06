NEWS
Thursday July 6 2017
Sirigu slams ‘disrespectful’ PSG
By Football Italia staff

Torino new boy Salvatore Sirigu has slammed Paris Saint-Germain for “a lack of respect” and treating him “badly and like a kid”.

Sirigu called time on his six-year spell with PSG last week as he joined Torino on a free transfer, and – without going into much detail – the goalkeeper revealed his relationship with the club had broken down.

“It’s always difficult to leave a team like Paris Saint-Germain, especially in this way. I’m sorry,” he told L’Equipe.

“I talked to the directors and told them I could’ve stayed but that we’d have to solve the problems we had, otherwise I’d find another solution.

“Things weren’t clear, then I called my agent and told him I wanted to leave without further discussion.

“I’d have preferred that someone other than Antero Henrique told me to leave the club. I was treated like a kid being told to leave.

“There was a lack of respect from PSG, that’s what hurts. I didn’t ask for anything special, just what I needed.

“Some people treated me badly. I’m talking about some people who have since left, but I won’t name them.”

