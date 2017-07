Italy 12th in FIFA ranking

By Football Italia staff

Italy have been positioned 12th in the latest FIFA ranking, above the likes of England, Croatia and Uruguay.

Five wins out of five in 2017, with 16 goals scored in that time, see Italy just miss out on a top-10 place.

Germany lead the pack, followed by Brazil and Argentina, while European champions Portugal sit fourth.

Switzerland and Poland, meanwhile, are surprisingly in at fifth and sixth place.