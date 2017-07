Kucka ready to leave Milan

By Football Italia staff

Juraj Kucka is at Casa Milan as he’s about to finalise a transfer to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The Slovakian international joined the Rossoneri from Genoa in 2015, and made 30 Serie A appearances last season.

However, it appears he’s surplus to requirements for the coming campaign and Gianluca Di Marzio’s website reports a move to Turkey is all-but complete.

Backing that up is footage of Kucka arriving at Casa Milan, which MilanNews reports is to agree the final details for his departure.