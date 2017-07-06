NEWS
Thursday July 6 2017
Muriel: ‘I’d like to play in Spain’
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria forward Luis Muriel confirms he’d “love to” play in Spain, amid interest from Sevilla.

Los Rojiblancos have been heavily linked with a move for the Colombian, as they see him as an ideal replacement for Stevan Jovetic.

It’s expected he will leave the Blucerchiati for €22m plus bonuses, and the player himself has now confirmed he’d like a move to La Liga.

“I’m calm, I’m waiting to see what will happen without thinking too much about it,” Muriel told El Heraldo in his homeland.

“I’m taking everything very calmly and asking God what would be best for me. I’m staying in shape, it’s important to do that regardless.

“The Sevilla rumours? They’re a pleasure, I’m gratified. When I read this news it fills me with joy and pride, but I’m waiting to see what happens. I know I’ll make the best decision.

“Playing in Spain? I’d love to, it’s a style of football which has always caught my attention and which I like.”

