Platini appeal rejected

By Football Italia staff

Michel Platini has lost an appeal against his four-year suspension from football for ethics violations.

The former midfielder was President of UEFA, and a contender for the FIFA leadership before he was handed the ban.

Platini appealed, but his appeal was thrown out by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and has now also been rejected by the Swiss Federal Court, Reuters reports.

The Frenchman denies any wrongdoing, but was banned for receiving a payment of 2m Swiss Francs from FIFA in 2011.