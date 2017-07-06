Spalletti: ‘Inter will work’

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti promises he’ll have his Inter squad do “serious work” in the pre-season training camp in Brunico.

The Nerazzurri finished a disappointing seventh last season, and have turned to the ex-Roma Coach to return them to the Champions League.

“It’s better not to make jokes so far,” Spalletti told reporters at Malpensa airport.

“We have to work. We’re going to the training camp to do serious work, and to work in the correct manner to achieve our goals.”

Spalletti will hold his first Press conference of the season tomorrow, at 4pm local time.