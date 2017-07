Conti: ‘I had sleepless nights’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti reveals he had “sleepless nights” over his transfer from Atalanta to Milan.

The full-back has arrived in the city to finally sign for the Rossoneri, after the two clubs spent more than a month trying to come to an agreement.

“I’m very excited, this is the first time for me,” Conti told Premium Sport as he entered Milanello.

“I can’t find the words to describe this moment, I’m very happy. There have been intense moments and sleepless nights, but I’m happy.”