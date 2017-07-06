Donnarumma to renew this week?

By Football Italia staff

Following today’s meeting with Mino Raiola, Milan are believed to be confident Gigio Donnarumma will renew this week.

After his rejection of a new deal last month, the goalkeeper’s agent met with the Rossoneri this evening to discuss a potential agreement.

With Mino Raiola having now left Casa Milan, Sky is reporting that there is optimism from the club.

They expect Donnarumma to officially sign his contract before the end of the week, committing until 2022.

It’s not yet clear what the figures involved will be, but it’s likely to be a €6m per season contract with a release clause of €100m, or €50m in the event of failure to qualify for the Champions League.