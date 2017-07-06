NEWS
Thursday July 6 2017
Neto all set for Valencia
By Football Italia staff

Juventus goalkeeper Neto is reportedly set to join Valencia for €7m plus bonuses.

The Brazilian has spent the past two seasons with the Bianconeri, but asked to leave this summer after growing frustrated playing backup to Gigi Buffon.

The 27-year-old has made only 11 Serie A appearances since joining from Fiorentina, though he has been first choice in the Coppa Italia.

Following reports today that Neto had decided on Valencia, it was rumoured that Juve wouldn’t budge from their €10m asking price.

However, Sky Italia is now reporting that a deal will be done for €7m plus bonuses, with the ‘keeper to head to Spain tomorrow for his medical.

