Guardiola: ’10 years to reach Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes it will take “a decade” to reach the level of Juventus.

Regarded as one of the best tacticians in the world, the former Brescia and Roma midfielder didn’t win a trophy in his first season in England, and he has warned it’ll take time to reach Europe’s elite.

“I hope to have as much fun here as in the first season, because I enjoyed it,” Guardiola told Esportiu.

“There are people who say that it has not gone well, but it's the exception to what I've done so far - seven years of coaching and six leagues won.

“I’ve always been to the Champions League semi-finals. This year we didn’t get there, but not even Barça get to the semis every year.

“City are a great team, who have been in the Champions League for five years in a row, unique among the English, but getting to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus... it's very complicated. You need time, a decade.”