Corvino: ‘Valero wants Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino says Borja Valero wants to move to Inter - “negotiations will start tonight”.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with the Nerazzurri, as there has been a breakdown between player and club.

The Viola insist that Valero wants to leave, while he claims he’s being forced out.

“We had a chat with the lad,” Corvino told reporters tonight outside the training ground.

“He told us that his desire was to go to Inter and then gave us the go-ahead for the deal.

“Compared to the offers from Roma and China, I didn’t talk to him when Inter called me and that was a mistake.

“On this occasion I wanted to hear his opinion and he expressed this desire. If the deal is done with Inter he won’t be at pre-season training.

“Negotiations will start tonight, from the moment the lad gave his availability.”