NEWS
Thursday July 6 2017
Corvino: ‘Valero wants Inter’
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino says Borja Valero wants to move to Inter - “negotiations will start tonight”.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with the Nerazzurri, as there has been a breakdown between player and club.

The Viola insist that Valero wants to leave, while he claims he’s being forced out.

“We had a chat with the lad,” Corvino told reporters tonight outside the training ground.

“He told us that his desire was to go to Inter and then gave us the go-ahead for the deal.

“Compared to the offers from Roma and China, I didn’t talk to him when Inter called me and that was a mistake.

“On this occasion I wanted to hear his opinion and he expressed this desire. If the deal is done with Inter he won’t be at pre-season training.

“Negotiations will start tonight, from the moment the lad gave his availability.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies