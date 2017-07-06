Sky: Juventus make Bernardeschi bid

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly made their first official bid for Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi - €40m plus €2m in bonuses.

The Bianconeri are keen to sign the Italian international this summer, and he has told the Viola he won’t be extending his contract.

However, the deep-seater rivalry between the two clubs means the Tuscan outfit are hugely reluctant to sell.

Now Sky Italia is reporting that an official offer has been submitted, worth €40m plus another €2m in bonuses.

It’s expected that Fiorentina will reject it though, as they want €40m up-front and €10m in bonuses.