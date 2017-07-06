NEWS
Thursday July 6 2017
Sky: Juventus make Bernardeschi bid
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly made their first official bid for Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi - €40m plus €2m in bonuses.

The Bianconeri are keen to sign the Italian international this summer, and he has told the Viola he won’t be extending his contract.

However, the deep-seater rivalry between the two clubs means the Tuscan outfit are hugely reluctant to sell.

Now Sky Italia is reporting that an official offer has been submitted, worth €40m plus another €2m in bonuses.

It’s expected that Fiorentina will reject it though, as they want €40m up-front and €10m in bonuses.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies