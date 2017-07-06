‘Inter want CL return’

By Football Italia staff

Inter defender Miranda calls Luciano Spalletti “a good Coach” and confirms “the goal is to return to the Champions League”.

The Nerazzurri finished seventh last season after a chaotic campaign which saw Roberto Mancini take pre-season, before Frank de Boer, Stefano Pioli and Stefano Vecchi sat on the bench.

Now the Beneamata have turned to Luciano Spalletti to turn their fortunes around, with the first day of pre-season held today in Dimaro.

“The first training session went well,” Miranda told Inter Channel.

“Luciano Spalletti is a good Coach, he did well with Roma. We want to do pre-season really well to get in shape, we need to do everything to prepare for a very good season.

“The goal is to return to the Champions League and we want to win right away. We’re a great club and we want to return to among the big European teams.”