Thursday July 6 2017
Agent: ‘Mario Rui to Napoli is done’
By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui’s agent says “an agreement has been reached” between Roma and Napoli for a transfer.

The full-back has been heavily linked with the Partenopei in recent weeks, and is keen to link-up with Coach Maurizio Sarri again.

The Neapolitan side have started pre-season training in Dimaro, and are keen to have Mario Rui join them, and it appears tonight that a deal has been agreed.

“It’s all ok,” Mario Giuffredi told LaRoma24.

“An agreement has been reached between all the parties.”

Subsequently, Sky journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported the transfer fee is worth €9.25m.

